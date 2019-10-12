Gime Toure of Hartlepool United in action with Festus Arthur during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Stockport County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Wednesday 9th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted line-up for Aldershot Town trip as caretaker manager Antony Sweeney looks to start life after Craig Hignett with a win

Antony Sweeney will take charge of his first game as Hartlepool United caretaker manager at Aldershot Town on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:05 am

With Pools winning just one of the last seven National League matches, a potential shake-up of personnel could be in order when they visit the EBB Stadium this Non-League Day.

Wednesday night’s defeat at Stockport County led to Craig Hignett’s sacking as manager with Sweeney quickly being appointed as caretaker with the managerial search getting under way.

Aldershot, who were reprieved from relegation at the end of last season currently sit two points and two places behind Pools in the National League table. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our predicted Pools line-up...

1. GK - Ben Killip

Will be looking to keep a first clean sheet in eight matches this afternoon.

2. CB - Aaron Cunningham

Played just one of the last four games but would be a welcome return after a disappointing defeat on Wednesday.

3. CB - Michael Raynes

Excellent last Saturday against Yeovil and will be hoping to recapture that form at Aldershot today.

4. CB - Fraser Kerr

Keen to right the wrongs of Wednesday night's performance.

