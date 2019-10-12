Hartlepool United predicted line-up for Aldershot Town trip as caretaker manager Antony Sweeney looks to start life after Craig Hignett with a win
Antony Sweeney will take charge of his first game as Hartlepool United caretaker manager at Aldershot Town on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:00 am
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 08:05 am
With Pools winning just one of the last seven National League matches, a potential shake-up of personnel could be in order when they visit the EBB Stadium this Non-League Day.
Wednesday night’s defeat at Stockport County led to Craig Hignett’s sacking as manager with Sweeney quickly being appointed as caretaker with the managerial search getting under way.
Aldershot, who were reprieved from relegation at the end of last season currently sit two points and two places behind Pools in the National League table.