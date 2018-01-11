Hartlepool United release statement clarifying financial position

Hartlepool United have issued a plea for potential investors to come forward and save the club.

Pools need to find in the region of £200,000 by January 25, in order to cover the players’ wages, as well as those who work behind the scenes at the club. A number of bills, including a one to the HMRC, must also be covered later this month.

And in a statement released today, Pools have underlined the fact that administration is a "very real prospect" should no investor, or consortia, come forward to plough cash into the Victoria Park coffers.

Pools also moved to thank people for their fundraising efforts in recent days.

The statement reads: "The current financial position of the club is challenging, and we whole-heartedly appreciate the way not only our own fans but fans from other clubs have rallied together to help Hartlepool United Football Club at this time.

"Everyone at the club has worked tirelessly to find a new owner in recent months and this hard work will continue. The current owner has provided significant funding to the club but unfortunately a change of ownership is required. We need as many genuine people as possible to join together to buy the club but if a consortium or a buyer cannot be found in the near future, administration is a very real prospect.

"In the meantime, thank you once again to all of you who have shown your true heart, your efforts have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated by the club.

"All sale enquiries are to be directed to Geoff Cunningham at Walker Morris."

Owner John Blackledge, of Sage Investments, put Pools up for sale at the end of December.

Six parties showed an initial interest in buying the club but now just two remain.

Both are overseas, have signed non-disclosure agreements and provided proof of funds to the tune of £3million to club solicitors.

Neither have yet made an offer to buy Hartlepool United Football Club from Sage Investments and Blackledge.