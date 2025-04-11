Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary continues to make headlines after an impressive run of form for Hartlepool United.

He formed a key part of the discussion on the latest Hartlepool Mail ‘Poolie Podcast’ and earlier this week, Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick also said he believes there is "so much more to come" from Cleary.

The talented 20-year-old notched his fourth goal in five games as Pools beat relegated Ebbsfleet at the weekend, opening the scoring when he curled a sumptuous effort beyond the despairing Mark Cousins and into the far corner from the edge of the box. Despite not being at his blistering best, Cleary was still a persistent threat throughout the contest and had a hand in Sam Folarin's last gasp winner when his cross rebounded off two unsuspecting Ebbsfleet defenders and into his path. Cleary has now scored five goals in 15 games since arriving in January.

What did the Mail’s Hartlepool United writer say about the West Brom loanee?

Robbie, speaking on our Poolie Podcast, said: “Actually, from looking at the response to the article we did on the possibility of Cleary staying next season, I think a couple of fans pointed out that potentially the likeliest route is if he were to earn a new contract at West Brom and then come back on loan.

“You would imagine that if that were to happen, if he were to earn a new contract at West Brom, he's out of contract this season, but he's said before that he wants to earn a new deal at the Hawthorns. That's his primary aim at the moment. I think if West Brom were to send him on loan, they'd probably favour a football league move.

“Obviously, he spent the first half of this season on loan at Walsall and really struggled to make much of an impact there. I think only three substitute appearances in League Two, albeit for a Walsall side who I think were 10 points clear at the top of League Two at one stage. We spoke to Cleary about that. He really had no problem with the fact that he wasn't able to break into such a successful winning side.

“That's sometimes just how football works. He's clearly a vastly talented player, isn't he? He's the archetypal sort of bums-off-seats style player. Whenever he gets the ball, you feel that collective intake of breath from Pools fans. He really always looks like he's going to try and make something happen.

“He's full of inventiveness. He's full of skill. He's full of flair. I think something that's probably gone unnoticed is that he does his defensive work really diligently as well because, of course, he's been played as a wing-back when throughout his fledgling career so far he's operated either as a winger or a central striker sometimes for West Brom in the Premier League Two.”

