Hartlepool United runners and riders: Who could take charge now Craig Hignett has left?
In a surprise move to some Poolies, Hartlepool United have sacked manager Craig Hignett after his side fell to defeat away to Stockport live on BT Sport.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 15:30 pm
Assistant manager Ged McNamee has also departed Victoria Park.
A club statement explained: “A more detailed statement will follow this afternoon but suffice to say this incredibly difficult decision has been made with a heavy heart, as both men have worked tirelessly for the Club in the last eighteen months.”
Here, we asses who could take the reins at the North East club now Hignett has departed.
