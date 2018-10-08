Hartlepool United's FA Cup opponents revealed as draw throws up intriguing all North East tie

Hartlepool United must wait to find out who they face in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Matthew Bates' men have been handed a home tie in their first round in the competition, but their opponents face a replay to find out who heads to the Super 6 Stadium on the weekend of October 20.

Pools will take on either Workington, who knocked Pools out of the FA Trophy last year, or Kidsgrove Athletic, who face each other on Wednesday night in Staffordshire after a 0-0 draw between the sides at the weekend.

Workington are currently in the Evo-Stik Premier division, the same as South Shields, who Pools beat at this stage this year.

The Mariners' game with Workington has in fact been called off this week, due to the replay.

Kidsgrove play in the Evo-Stik West Division .

Elsewhere in the draw Blyth Spartans got York City and the lowest team left in the competition Dunston UTS, of the Northern League, were handed a tie with Pools' National League promotion rivals Gateshead.

The prize for the winners at this stage is not only a place in the first round proper, where club's like Sunderland enter the competition, but club's also receive £25,000 for progressing.