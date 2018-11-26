Hartlepool United’s FA Trophy opponents revealed

Hartlepool United face another lengthy away day, having been handed a trip to Leamington in the first round of the FA Trophy.

Despite the draw being regionalised - split into north and south sections - Matthew Bates’ men will again be on their travels with Poolies facing a near eight-hour, 392 mile round trip.

Pools will take on the National League North side on Saturday, December 15. Kick-off 3pm.

Leamington made it through to the first round proper after seeing off Witton 2-1 in the final qualifying round.

The Warwickshire outfit currently sit 10th in the division below Pools, which is headed up by Bradford Park Avenue.

They have recorded seven wins from their 17 games to date, picking up a total of 25 points.

The game is sandwiched between Pools’ trip to Maidenhead United on December 8 and their home game against Havant & Waterlooville on December 22.

Pools were knocked out of the competition at this stage last season, losing to National League North side Workington.