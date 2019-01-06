Hartlepool United's fixture with Darlington could be moved to the Arena

Hartlepool United's Durham Challenge Cup tie with Darlington could be moved to a different venue later this month.

Pools were handed a third-round away fixture against the Quakers, with the game due to take place the week preceding January 26.

But in his pre-match programme notes ahead of Darlington's home fixture with Kidderminster, chief executive David Johnston revealed the match could be moved from Blackwell Meadows to Darlington's former home, The Northern Echo Arena.

“As I write it is not clear where we will play this fixture, either here at Blackwell or at the Arena," said Johnston.

“This decision is currently under discussion with the local Safety Advisory Group and will be influenced by policing and security.

“I appreciate that this fixture has not been played for several years but I could I please ask for a trouble-free evening while showing your passionate support for our club.”

A move from the 3,300-capacity Blackwell to the 25,000-capacity Arena would ease safety concerns surrounding the fixture.

While the competition may not be a priority for either side this season, Darlington have handed game time to first-team players this campaign.

Pools progressed to the third round after a 3-1 victory over Ryton & Crawcrook Albion.

Victory over Darlington would see the side progress to the semi-final stage.