Hartlepool United's game at Ebbsfleet United in doubt after temperatures plummet

A pitch inspection is planned for Friday morning ahead of Hartlepool United's National League game at Ebbsfleet United.

The fixture is in serious doubt due to the plummeting temperatures, it was minus eight in Ebbsfleet overnight Wednesday into Thursday and the temperature has not got above freezing today.

There is further snow forecast for this evening and some areas of the pitch are frozen.

A Pools statement read: "Ebbsfleet United have arranged a pitch inspection at The Kuflink Stadium for 9am on Friday morning after temperatures plummeted across the country.

"Saturday’s opponents have laid frost covers on the playing surface but a heavy frost on Wednesday evening bit through those precautions and froze some areas of the pitch.

"Plans have now been made for a local referee to make an inspection at around 9am on Friday morning in order that an early decision can be made to prevent Pools fans from travelling unnecessarily."

An update will be provided on Friday morning.