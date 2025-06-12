Hartlepool United sack Anthony Limbrick - club statement

Frank Reid

Hartlepool United have tonight sacked Anthony Limbrick.

A club statement said ‘all board members’ were consulted and it was decided a ‘change was needed’.

Despite his determination and commitment to the club, Pools appeared to be exploring their managerial options this summer. Earlier this month, according to BBC Sport Lincolnshire, Pools were rebuffed in a recent approach for Boston manager Graham Coughlan, while the club have also been linked with a move for former Halifax boss Chris Millington.

While Limbrick's record of five wins from 17 matches is somewhat unremarkable, the club has now made a decision to go in a different direction ahead of the new National League campaign.

A Pools statement read: “Hartlepool United has today parted company with Head Coach Anthony Limbrick.

“We’d like to thank Anthony for all his hard work and efforts from during his time with the Club and wish him all the very best for the future.

“All Board members were consulted and it was decided that a change was needed. Further updates including 2025/26 season planning will be provided in due course.”