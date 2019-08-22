Hartlepool United secure loan signing of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming
Hartlepool United have completed the signing of 19-year-old goalkeeper Zach Hemming on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of 2019.
The goalkeeper joined Boro in 2013 and has represented the club at under-18 and under-23 level.
Hemming made three appearances in the National League North with Darlington last season and has been a regular in between the sticks for Boro's second string side.
Hartlepool currently only have one senior goalkeeper currently at the club in Ben Killip with both Ryan Catterick and Brad Young out on loan to Northern League sides Guisborough Town and Billingham Town respectively.
The teenage shot-stopper will provide some much needed competition for Killip and will likely feature for Boro's under-23s against Swansea on Friday before linking up with the Pools squad ahead of the trip to Chorley this Saturday (3pm kick-off). Hemming's initial loan deal will run until 31st December.