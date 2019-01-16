Hartlepool United set to be backed by bumper away following at Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United are set to be backed by a sell-out crowd when they travel to Harrogate this weekend.

Richard Money's men are set to be backed by a bumper away following for the televised fixture, which kicks-off at the earlier time of 12:35pm after being selected for broadcast on BT Sport.

The Harrogate Advertiser report that all home areas have sold-out, while just 160 tickets remain for Pools fans from the club's 825 allocation.

There will be no sales on the day for away supporters, meaning fans will have to purchase tickets in advance to ensure their admission into the CNG Stadium.

Harrogate, who sit seventh in the National League, still harbour promotion hopes and will prove a stern test for Money's men.

The fixture, of course, also sees Michael Woods face-off against his former employers for the first time since leaving the Super 6 Stadium.

Travelling supporters will be situated in the Envirovent (Wetherby Road) Stand and must enter the ground through the South turnstiles.