Hartlepool United should be winning EVERY game in the National League.

That is not the verdict of a ‘one-eyed’ Pools fan, but the view of the club captain Carl Magnay.

We should be winning but let’s not forget we’ve had a horrendous run of injuries CARL MAGNAY

The 28-year-old, who made his comeback at the weekend, says a club of Pools stature should be thinking big and not accepting the position they currently hold.

“Hartlepool United should be winning every game in this league for me,” said Magnay.

“We certainly don’t fear anyone even though results may suggest otherwise.

“I know people might be saying when they read this ‘if you don’t fear anyone why are you losing games, Carl?’ but that’s football.

“I’m being honest, we don’t fear anyone, it doesn’t matter who we come up against, for me this club should be looking to win every game in this league. I know that doesn’t happen unless you are Celtic in the SPL.

“We should be winning but let’s not forget we’ve had a horrendous run of injuries, we’ve had some big players out.

“Nicky Featherstone is a great player, Ryan Donaldson would make a helluva difference and Keith Watson was tremendous in the games he played before he was injured.

“They are blows but eve give that we should be looking to win every game and expect to win every game.”

Pools squandered the points against Macclesfield on Saturday by conceding two goals in the last six minutes to lose 2-1.

A trip to high-fliers Dover this weekend could be viewed in two ways – a daunting date at one of the division’s top sides or the proverbial ‘free hit’ in a match few would expect Pools to get anything from.

But Magnay added: “Dover are up near the top but that doesn’t faze us.”

The former Chelsea defender says he is “baffled” over why Pools are not winning more though he says Lady Luck has deserted the team.

“I can’t really pinpoint it to be honest,” when asked why things have gone wrong, the Halifax game aside, over the last few weeks .

“Players are playing well for 95% of games but it can take only a split second to switch off and a goal seems to occur in our case, we get punished.

“We’ve been unlucky.

“On Saturday, yes, we’ve lost two headers in our box, but the ball comes back off the bar and rebounds into the middle of the six-yard box for an on-coming defender.

“It can come down to a bit of luck at the end of the day.

“I’m baffled overall, I don’t see anything fundamentally wrong with the team, look at the way we played against Halifax and for spells on Saturday.

“We’ve had two moments when we’ve not defended well but on another day, nothing comes of those. Credit to Macclesfield, they have been really clinical.

“Maybe we are not as clinical as we should be, we had a couple of good opportunities, we could have pulled the trigger a couple more times.

“I’m baffled, we are getting punished at the minute for little errors.”