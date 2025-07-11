Hartlepool United sign another defender on two-year deal - Simon Grayson reacts

The Prestige Group Stadium, Hartlepool United FC | Frank Reid

Hartlepool United have tonight completed another signing.

Pools have announced the arrival of defender Max Kouogun on a two-year deal at the Prestige Group Stadium. The 28-year-old defender played a part in Scunthorpe United’s promotion-winning season, playing 47 games out of 48 and scoring three goals in the National League North.

Pools had already signed Brad Walker, Jay Benn and Reiss McNally, who all impressed in Tuesday night's pre-season opener against Northern League Division Two neighbours FC Hartlepool, while experienced frontman Danny Johnson and fleet-footed attacker Jermaine Francis are expected to make their debuts against Northern Premier League side Whitby Town on Saturday.

Kouogun said: “I’m delighted to be here and I am raring to get going. I had a chat with the Gaffer [Simon Grayson], and he really sold the project and the club to me. “Obviously, the size of the club played a big part, so I’m looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd.”

Pools boss Simon Grayson added: “I’m delighted to have signed Max, he will add aggression, athleticism and extra competition to our defensive unit. “He was part of a successful team last year, winning promotion to the National League, which shows he also has a winning mentality, which I’m trying to bring to the football club.”

Kouogun has National League experience from his spells at Harrogate, Wealdstone and York City, from which he also gained promotion from the National League North.