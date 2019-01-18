Hartlepool United sign Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux to compete transfer hat-trick

Hartlepool United have completed a transfer hat-trick with the capture of Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux.

The 20-year-old's loan from the Stadium of Light until the summer comes hot on the heels of the capture of Nicke Kabamba from Havant and Michael Raynes from Crewe Alexandra.

“We’re very pleased to bring Luke,” said Money.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple of weeks now and we’re pleased we’ve been able to get it done with Sunderland and with Luke.

“I think he can come in and give us something different to what we currently have.

“He has a great left foot and the one thing people will have seen in his game is the quality of his delivery from set-pieces so we’re delighted to add him to the squad.”

Molynuex spent the first half of the season on loan at Gateshead, scoring three goals in 18 appearances for Heed.

The wideman will be in the squad, along with Raynes and Kabamba, for tomorrow's visit to Harrogate Town in the National League.