Hartlepool United handed major fitness boost as striker returns to training

Hartlepool United have been handed a much-needed and timely fitness boost with Alex Reid back in training following a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old, who signed for Pools in the summer having been released by Oldham at the end of last season, started all of the first 11 games of the new campaign but dropped out of the squad for the draw with Tamworth at the end of September.

Reid has endured a mixed start to the season, scoring three goals in 11 appearances. All of those three goals came in the opening four matches, with the frontman finding the net in three successive games as Pools made a strong start to the new campaign. Since then, however, things have proven more difficult, both for Reid and Pools, who have dropped out of the play-off places following an indifferent recent run of results.

But he is now back training and likely to be in contention for the weekend FA Cup fourth qualifying clash with Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity.

Ahead of the game, Pools boss Simon Grayson said: “We won't be disrespectful to Gainsborough because we want to be in the FA Cup, the club haven't been in the first round of the FA Cup for a couple of years now. We want to do that, but we also want to make sure we stop this run that we're on at the moment, so we'll be preparing as well as we can do, spending a lot of time on the training pitch. Let's hope the momentum can change and we can get some positive results instead of the ones we're having at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Jermaine Francis has been called up to the Grenada national team.

Pools confirmed the news on X earlier today: “Congratulations to @Jermaine_f7 on being called up to the Grenada National Team! The Spice Boys take on the British Virgin Islands tonight at 23:00.”

