Hartlepool United striker Jake Cassidy set to complete permanent move to Maidstone

Hartlepool United striker Jake Cassidy is set to complete a permanent move to Maidstone United.

The 25-year-old striker played 14 times for the Stones earlier this season, before he was recalled by former Pools boss Richard Money in December.

Cassidy returned to Hartlepool's starting XI as Pools lost to the Stones on Januay 5, but was left on the bench against Braintree last weekend.

And the Mail understands Cassidy is now set to seal permanent move back to Maidstone before the day is out.

Cassidy joined Pools from National League side Guiseley in 2017 following spells at Wolves and Oldham.

He played 35 league games for Pools last season, scoring five goals.