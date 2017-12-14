Hartlepool United suffer Carl Magnay injury blow

Hartlepool United have suffered yet another injury blow with the news that Carl Magnay could miss a fortnight.

The Pools skipper sustained a freak injury in the game against Dover Athletic at the weekend, injuring his abdomen.

Examinations at hospital also found the full-back had fluid on his lung.

As a result Magnay is likely to miss 10 days to two weeks.

Manager Craig Harrison was understandably frustrated.

"It’s a blow," said the Pools boss.

"He’s just got himself back from a hernia operation.

"He’s being well looked after now though and hopefully he will be back out on the pitch soon."