Hartlepool United suffer Carl Magnay injury blow

Hartlepool United have suffered yet another injury blow with the news that Carl Magnay could miss a fortnight.
The Pools skipper sustained a freak injury in the game against Dover Athletic at the weekend, injuring his abdomen.
Examinations at hospital also found the full-back had fluid on his lung.
As a result Magnay is likely to miss 10 days to two weeks.
Manager Craig Harrison was understandably frustrated.
"It’s a blow," said the Pools boss.
"He’s just got himself back from a hernia operation.
"He’s being well looked after now though and hopefully he will be back out on the pitch soon."