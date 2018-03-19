Hartlepool United sweating on fitness of Michael Woods

Hartlepool United boss Matthew Bates admits Michael Woods could miss this week’s relegation six-pointer at Barrow.

The midfielder seem to fall awkwardly midway through the opening 45 of Pools entertaining 3-3 draw at AFC Fylde. And despite limping through around 20 minutes of action after the knee injury, Woods was forced off just after the hour mark.

As a result he is a major doubt for the trip to Cumbria on Wednesday night. Although, caretaker manager Bates will give Pools’ top-scorer every chance to be fit.

“There is not a lot we can say about it now,” said Bates about Woods’ knock.

“It seems like it is a knock more than a twist which is better.

“He took a knock before the break and he seemed fine at half-time, he wanted to try and run it off. He couldn’t though, but hopefully he will be OK for Wednesday.

“We will simply have to wait and see if it settles down. Hopefully he will be OK.”

Should Woods miss out, it is likely Jack Munns will get a recall, making his first start since December.

Meanwhile, Bates says he is in the dark when it comes to a potential Pools takeover.

When asked about the situation, he said: “I have had no conversations at all.

“All I am hearing is the rumours from the press.

“I am sure if he [Raj Singh] watched purely a football fan he would have enjoyed it.”