The former Sunderland and Everton striker is hoping to conclude a takeover of Gateshead.

Gateshead manager - and former Hartlepool United defender - Carl Magnay is excited by the ‘incredible plans’ he has been shown as former Sunderland and Everton striker Victor Anichebe moves closer to a takeover of the National League club.

The former Black Cats forward is fronting a consortium that are hoping to conclude a deal in the near future after months of talks with the International Stadium club. The situation has been rumbling in the background as Magnay’s men have struggled to maintain on-field momentum and a recent dip in form has jeopardised their bid for a play-off place in non-league football’s top tier.

Saturday’s 2-0 home loss against in-form Tamworth means Gateshead have now lost their last five consecutive league games are without a win in their last seven games. If there is a positive for the Heed, it is that several of the clubs sat just outside of the play-off spots have failed to put serious pressure on them after falling to some surprise defeats of their own.

His side’s latest defeat seemed to show there is a need for something drastic to re-energise Gateshead throughout the final run-in - and Magnay believes, if completed, the Anichebe-led takeover can end the uncertainty at the International Stadium and bring ‘nothing but positive’ for the club and the local area.

The Heed boss told our sister title, the Sunderland Echo: “The reality is that it has made an impact - but it hasn’t just been this week, it’s been for a number of months. From a recruitment point of view, we don’t know what structure we are working under because we have been told it’s happening imminently since January. So week-to-week, we don’t know if it’s happening. The players have been exposed to it, they’ve been aware of it and they know, we know, they need help, we need help.

“It’s been frustrating and people upstairs need to take accountability and realise just how exposed players are to it isn’t good. The uncertainty has been a hinderance and we are feeling the brunt. The plans are incredible, it’s exciting. I’m disappointed with results and the situation we are in but I’ve been privy to what Gateshead FC could become and it’s unbelievable, it’s nothing but positive for the club and the area. I want that, and whether I’m in this position or not, that remains to be seen but it’s what’s best for Gateshead. I want that future for the club regardless and I want what is best for Gateshead.”

Magnay spent four seasons at Pools between 2015 and 2019 and made over 100 appearances for the club.