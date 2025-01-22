Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news and gossip.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United Under-21 lead coach Diarmuid O'Carroll has provided an update on the future of midfielder Jamie Miley amid transfer interest from EFL and National League clubs.

Miley is set to be on the move again after being recalled from his loan spell at Newport County. Miley played in Newcastle Under-21s’ 4-2 defeat at Southampton last week but was left out of the matchday squad for Tuesday night’s 4-2 win at Gateshead in the National League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old has had an injury-hit season so far, limiting him to just three League Two starts and eight appearances in total for Newport and Newcastle are understood to be lining up a new club for the youngster.

“Jamie's done brilliant,” O'Carroll told our sister title, the Shields Gazette. “He came back in. He played on Friday [at Southampton]. He was a shining light in the performance. “He's been brilliant around the group. He's a really good boy. Obviously gets on really well with the lads.

“A talented footballer, like everything, just wants to find a home and get a run of games and get a little bit of confidence in the right team around him. So whether that's here for the second half of the season or out again or wherever he goes.

“But he's someone that we believe has got talent and we'd like to push him on and see where he goes next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shields Gazette has provided an update on his future amid links with Hartlepool. They report: “Miley is understood to have attracted serious interest from Gateshead’s National League rivals Hartlepool United. Pools currently sit 13th in the fifth tier, five points outside the play-off places with 20 games remaining.

“There have also been several clubs in the Football League eyeing his signature this month.”

Miley is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle’s first-team but did get a taste of action in Eddie Howe’s squad in pre-season as he travelled to Japan and started the 4-0 win over Girona at St James’ Park back in August.