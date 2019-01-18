Hartlepool United transfer latest: Experienced defender set to sign for Pools

Hartlepool United are on the verge of completing a deal for experienced defender Michael Raynes.

The 31-year-old looks set to seal a loan switch from Crewe Alexandra, with view to a permanent deal.

Provided Pools get the deal over the line today, Raynes will be in Richard Money's squad for tomorrow's trip to Harrogate Town.

Raynes has been out of favour at Crewe, having played just six times this season. He has made just one appearance in League Two since September - that came off the bench in the 89th minute last weekend against Newport County.

The news comes as a welcome boost to Pools boss Money, who has lost both skipper Andrew Davies and Harvey Rodgers in the last 14 days.

Rodgers returned to Accrington Stanley after a month loan spell, while Davies had his contract torn up and subsequently signed for Scottish Premiership side Dundee.