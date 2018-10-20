Hartlepool United transfer latest: Matthew Bates discusses Pools’ striker search

Hartlepool United boss Matthew Bates admits he’s having no difficulty in finding players to fill his striker void.

But, as talks continue to sign a new frontman, the manager is determined to make sure Pools find the right player, rather than sign anyone available, which the club was guilty of last season.

“There are plenty of players out there but we have got to find the right ones,” said Bates, who is keen to add competition for places in his promotion-chasing squad with Luke James and Niko Muir his only real senior forwards.

“With respect to this level there are always players who you can bring in.

“What you have to make sure is that when you have a good group, full of good players, a good dressing room who all get on, is that the right boxes are ticked.

“We don’t want to upset what we already have here.

“We are doing our due diligence and we will see what happens over the coming weeks.”

Having just recorded a well-earned point at second-placed Leyton Orient, Pools face a run of tough fixtures which has the potential to make or break their promotion push.

Up next Saturday at the Vic is Sutton United - who sit ninth in the table - followed quickly the following Tuesday by another tough trip to joint-top Wrexham.

“It is a hard month in the league,” said Bates.

“We need to keep the results coming.”

Today brings a welcome break from the day-to-day rigours of the National League.

Eighth tier Kidsgrove Athletic come to the Super 6 Stadium looking to cause an FA Cup upset.

Having been a part of the back four beaten by Blyth Spartans in 2014, Bates knows a thing or two about upsets.

And he’s keen for Pools not to do the same again this weekend.

The key for the manager is making sure Pools break the visitors’ hope.

“They will bring a few fans, will come and try to upset us,” he said.

“It is how we start which will make all the difference. Giving a team from a lower level hope is the worst thing you can do early on in an FA Cup tie.

“We need to take it away from them and make sure they know they can’t get something.”

As well as a place in the first round proper being up from grabs there’s potential for a whole lot for the club.

Each team progressing past the fourth qualifying round is awarded a £25,000 win bonus, which only increases round-by-round.

“Every club at this level would like a little run to earn some money and we are no different,” said Bates.

“It is a big competition and one we want to do well in.”

Meanwhile, former Hartlepool manager Craig Harrison has moved on from Bangor, where he was manager, to become first-team coach at Connah’s Quay Nomads.