Hartlepool United transfer latest: Richard Money reveals two key January targets

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money has revealed he is determined to add a goalscorer and a creative attacker to his ranks next month.

The Pools boss is hoping to add at least two new faces to his squad over the next four weeks - with creativity and goals at the forefront of his search.

When asked by the Mail about the need to sign a striker, Monday said: “We are looking for a little bit more than that, if I am honest.

“I think (Jake) Cassidy will give us a focal point - it will be interesting to see if we can get more goals from him, but we also lack creativity, someone who can beat people.

“If we can get that in, maybe we can turn opportunities into goals.

“If we can also add a goalscorer, we will certainly try and do that.”

Pools are not tied to working with the transfer window parameters of the Football League, but Money says it is difficult to add the right kind of player outside of the traditional deal times.

“The window does not open until January and no one really wants to let anyone go on loan outside of that,” said Money.

“In December people have a lot of games so no one wants players to leave, unless they are a kid.

“That might be what we look at but it’s not ideal.”

Jake Cassidy is set to return to the club this week and will be available for Saturday’s visit of Maidstone United, where he has spent the last few months on loan.

He scored his second goal in three games on Saturday for the Stones.