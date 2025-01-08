Hartlepool United transfer update amid links to Sunderland midfielder

Frank Reid

The latest Hartlepool United transfer news.

The January transfer window is open for business for clubs in the Premier League and EFL, with National League clubs also looking to strengthen.

While there is no transfer window in the National League, clubs are set to be busy this month strengthening their sides and Pools are no different.

One name linked to the club in recent days is Sunderland youth and captain of their 21s, Harrison Jones. Our sister title the Sunderland Echo reported Jones is open to a loan move to Gateshead or Hartlepool United, this month as he looks to gain experience of first team football.

Homegrown player Jones recently signed fresh terms with his boyhood club, with his stay on Wearside extended until 2026. Sunderland also stated that the deal includes a club option to keep the attacking midfielder for another year should they choose to trigger the clause.

However, while Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence is looking to add to his squad during the window, it looks unlikely to be Jones as things stand. Rob Law, of BBC Tees, posted on X: ”Hartlepool United are looking to add to the squad, as mentioned by boss Lennie Lawrence himself over recent weeks…. However, Harrison Jones from Sunderland is not a current target. Priorities are elsewhere as things stand, with cover needed more in wide areas.”

Jones made his first-team debut earlier this season under Régis Le Bris at Deepdale against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup. The highly-rated 19-year-old has also made the Frenchman’s bench 13 times in the Championship so far during the 2024-25 season.

Jones also made the bench twice during the 2023-24 campaign but is yet to make his first league appearance despite strong performances for Sunderland’s under-21s. Jones also played a huge part in Graeme Murty’s youth side last season during their run to the Premier League 2 play-off final.

There is no transfer window in the national league so Hartlepool United can still sign players beyond the February 3 cut off for Premier League and EFL clubs.

What has Lennie Lawrence said about Hartlepool United’s January plans?

"I don't think there will be much of anything," he said earlier this week. "You never know, but there are no outgoings planned at the moment.

"What we're not going to do is ship in a whole load of loan players that we'll need six weeks to get fit and up to speed. We're not doing that. If the right player comes along, then it's something we can look at. That's something we would consider.

"Our fate will be decided, by and large, by this group of players - their quality, their togetherness, their spirit and their ability to score goals and keep clean sheets. There will be some tweaks, there will be some changes and there may be one of two in.

"Hopefully there won't be one or two out but you can never be quite certain, that's the situation."