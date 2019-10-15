Have the Hartlepool United legends still got it? Player ratings from 19-0 win
A rainy day at Seaton Carew was brightened by an entertaining Hartlepool United legends versus fans match which proved to be a huge success for the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:45 am
The Pools legends strolled to a 19-0 win with many players part of the famous 2004-05 League One play-off final squad who were agonisingly denied a place in the Championship by Sheffield Wednesday at the Millennium Stadium.
While the legends team enjoyed their victory, many felt it came secondary to the feeling of playing with each other once again and the money raised for the Supporters Trust and Hartlepool United’s youth development.
For a bit of fun, we’ve rolled back the years back with a legends’ player ratings from the game...