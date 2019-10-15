Former HUFC players V HUFC Supporters Association 13th October 2019. Picture by FRANK REID

Have the Hartlepool United legends still got it? Player ratings from 19-0 win

A rainy day at Seaton Carew was brightened by an entertaining Hartlepool United legends versus fans match which proved to be a huge success for the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 11:45 am

The Pools legends strolled to a 19-0 win with many players part of the famous 2004-05 League One play-off final squad who were agonisingly denied a place in the Championship by Sheffield Wednesday at the Millennium Stadium.

While the legends team enjoyed their victory, many felt it came secondary to the feeling of playing with each other once again and the money raised for the Supporters Trust and Hartlepool United’s youth development.

For a bit of fun, we’ve rolled back the years back with a legends’ player ratings from the game...

1. Dimi Konstantopoulos - 7

Dimi said: "It was an entertaining game but obviously it was a bit quiet for me, I got a bit wet and cold but it was nice to watch! "It was a bit of fun, I wanted to let them score but they couldn’t hit the target!"

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Micky Barron - 9

The Pools legends' skipper almost doubled his goal tally for the club in a single game with two neat finishes!

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Micky Nelson - 8

The only outfield player not to score (other than H'Angus the Monkey) but turned provider when moved into attack. He said following the match: "I deal in clean sheets and only score the important goals, you know, the ones that get us promoted or from 40-yards on my debut, things like that."

Photo: Frank Reid

4. John Brackstone - 8

Composed on the ball throughout and managed to get on the scoresheet in the second half.

Photo: Frank Reid

