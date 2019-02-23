'He lost control' - Craig Hignett reacts to remarkable refereeing display in Hartlepool United's Bromley loss

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has blasted the display of referee Gareth Rhodes as Pools were beaten 2-1 by Bromley.

York whistler Rhodes made a string of baffling decisions, with fans on the terraces and players on both sides on the pitch becoming increasingly frustrated with his calls.

“If I told the truth (about Rhodes' display) I would be fined and get a ten-game ban," he said.

"The job is hard enough but he made it hard enough for himself."

Hignett picked up a booking mid way through the second 45, as Rhodes increasingly appeared to be losing his grip on the contest.

"I was booked for waving my arms about too much," he said.

"I was disappointed with a decision and he booked me for it.

"First goal, the lad is on the pitch taking the throw and the assistant said he didn’t see it. I felt he lost control all game.

"Peter Kioso booking wasn’t even a foul not a booking, Josh (Hawkes) won the ball cleanly and he was pulled for a foul.

“It’s a long time since I’ve been that frustrated with an official. That today wasn’t good enough and everyone in the ground would appreciate that.

“I hope he looks at his performance and agrees it wasn’t good enough. First mine the ball was out of play and he allowed the, to play on. Just do your job. I will accept the odd mistake, but I would imagine 70 per cent were wrong and that’s not acceptable."

As a result of Rhodes putting Kioso in the book, Pools will now have to do without their central defender for TWO games, after he picked up his 10th yellow card of the campaign.

The 20-year-old will miss next week's trip to Sutton United and the home clash with Dover Athletic on March 9.