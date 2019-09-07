How should Hartlepool United line-up as they search for their fourth straight National League win in front of the BT Sport cameras against Woking?
Hartelpool United host high-flying Woking at Victoria Park this evening (7:30pm kick-off) searching for their fourth straight National League win.
Craig Hignett’s side have beaten Wrexham, Torquay United and Barrow in each of their last three matches as they’re now level on points with a play-off place despite a slow start to the campaign.
Meanwhile, Woking have enjoyed an emphatic opening month on their return to the fifth tier winning seven of their nine matches so far.
Pools’ trio of consecutive victories has seen little in the way of changes to their starting line-up with the goalkeeper, back five and midfield all remaining constant. The only alteration to the starting line-up has seen Ryan Donaldson come in for Luke James up-front at Barrow on Tuesday night where the Pools skipper netted the winner.
Will Hignett change it up? See how Pools could line-up this evening by scrolling down and clicking through the pages...