How should Hartlepool United line-up as they search for their fourth straight National League win in front of the BT Sport cameras against Woking?

Hartelpool United host high-flying Woking at Victoria Park this evening (7:30pm kick-off) searching for their fourth straight National League win.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 07 September, 2019, 12:22

Craig Hignett’s side have beaten Wrexham, Torquay United and Barrow in each of their last three matches as they’re now level on points with a play-off place despite a slow start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Woking have enjoyed an emphatic opening month on their return to the fifth tier winning seven of their nine matches so far.

Pools’ trio of consecutive victories has seen little in the way of changes to their starting line-up with the goalkeeper, back five and midfield all remaining constant. The only alteration to the starting line-up has seen Ryan Donaldson come in for Luke James up-front at Barrow on Tuesday night where the Pools skipper netted the winner.

Will Hignett change it up? See how Pools could line-up this evening by scrolling down and clicking through the pages...

1. GK - Ben Killip

Been excellent between the sticks over the past four games. Hopefully he can keep up his good form against a dangerous Woking side this evening.

2. LWB - Mark Kitching

Has barely put a foot wrong since coming into the side, a few rushes of blood to the head when venturing forward aside! The three at the back with wing-backs is really suiting Pools at the moment and it would be a surprise if Hignett opted to change it after the recent success.

3. CB - Aaron Cunningham

Has been answering any questions over his fitness brilliantly with a solid run of games in the side and some impressive displays on the pitch.

4. CB - Michael Raynes

Played every minute so far this season and his performances in recent weeks show no reason why that should change tonight.

