Hartlepool United's Ryan Donaldson is fouled during the Vanarama National League match between Barrow and Hartlepool United at the Holker Street, Barrow-in-Furness on Tuesday 3rd September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Wind, rain or a combination of the two never seems to be too far away from Holker Street as proved to be the case upon Hartlepool United’s visit on Tuesday night.

Pools came away with a 1-0 win thanks to captain Ryan Donaldson’s 70th minute strike as he broke away and slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal.

The rain was swirling down on the pitch relentlessly as the 194 Pools fans stood uncovered behind the goal in the Holker Street end.

Those conditions would be less than ideal for most people, but not Donaldson.

The 28-year-old said with a smirk following the match: “Honestly, that’s one of my favourite conditions to play in because the pitch is so wet!

“The ball zips about well, the wind obviously isn’t ideal but I think if you ask any of the lads they’d say it’s not good for the fans but for us it’s brilliant.

“When you get space the ball doesn’t get stuck and you can just go and I’m really pleased that’s what we did.

“In this part of the world you expect that sort of thing but it was good and I’m pleased we were able to come out of the right side of it.”

Donaldson was able to break the lines and burst away several times during the match in Cumbria, something he felt was partly down to the weather but mainly due to his change of position on his return to the side.

“I was in a hybrid position really on one side of the midfield but then joining Gime [Toure] up-front so when we won the ball I just tried to find a bit of space,” he admitted.

“It worked well at times, I was able to find some space and drive forward, it was just a case of the final pass or final decision that probably stopped us from getting a few more.