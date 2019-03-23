Knee injury could spell the end of Hartlepool United defender's season

Aaron Cunningham's season looks to be over after the defender suffered a knee ligament injury in Hartlepool United's win over Wrexham.

The central defender, only just back from a calf problem which saw him miss a fortnight, fell awkwardly half an hour into the National League clash at the Super 6 Stadium.

And manager Craig Hignett admits it could well be four to six weeks, or longer, before Cunningham is back for Pools.

Pools' final game of the fifth tier season is on Saturday, April 27, against Salford City.

"Aaron could be a medial ligament, four to six weeks," said the manager.

"He’s been brilliant since he came in.

"He started well today but it’s been a stop-start beginning for him at Hartlepool - but we stick with him as he will be a top young defender."

David Edgar will return from international duty with Canada this week and should be available for next weekend's trip to Eastleigh.