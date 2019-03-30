Liam Kennedy's Hartlepool United ratings: 'Influential' Liam Noble shines as several star despite Eastleigh defeat
Hartlepool United suffered defeat on the road at Eastleigh - but how did Pools' players rate?
Goals from Mark Kitching and Nicke Kabamba weren't enough for Craig Hignett's side, who fell to a 3-2 defeat against their play-off chasing hosts. But while the result wasn't the desired one, Hignett will have been pleased with the performances of several of his side. Our man Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings from the trip to the Silverlake Stadium - scroll down to see who shone, and struggled, for Hartlepool United at Eastleigh:
1. Scott Loach - 7
Could do nothing about the goals. One outstanding stop from Ben Williamson. Commanding on crosses... 7