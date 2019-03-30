Liam Kennedy's Hartlepool United ratings: 'Influential' Liam Noble shines as several star despite Eastleigh defeat

Goals from Mark Kitching and Nicke Kabamba weren't enough for Craig Hignett's side, who fell to a 3-2 defeat against their play-off chasing hosts. But while the result wasn't the desired one, Hignett will have been pleased with the performances of several of his side. Our man Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings from the trip to the Silverlake Stadium - scroll down to see who shone, and struggled, for Hartlepool United at Eastleigh:

1. Scott Loach - 7 Could do nothing about the goals. One outstanding stop from Ben Williamson. Commanding on crosses... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Peter Kioso - 7 Got forward at every opportunity, was a real threat down the right... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. David Edgar - 5 One or two little shaky moments. A class player but not his best day... 5 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Myles Anderson - 5 This was not a day for the defenders. They will be unhappy with the goals conceded... 5 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more