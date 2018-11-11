Liam Kennedy’s player ratings: Hartlepool United’s Liam Noble ‘back to his best’ in FA Cup draw at Gillingham

Hartlepool United produced a much-improved performance to earn an FA Cup replay with League One side Gillingham.

Following last weekend’s chastening defeat at Bromley, Matthew Bates side delivered an excellent response to claim a goalless draw at the Priestfield Stadium.

The result means that Pools will be in the hat for Monday’s second round draw, but who really stood out for Matthew Bates’ men?

