Richard Money was in the Pools dugout for the first time

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Hartlepool United stars seize their opportunity to impress Richard Money at Leamington

Richard Money saw his Hartlepool United tenure get off to a winning start at Leamington - but how did the players fare in the FA Trophy tie?

In tricky conditions, a fine solo strike from Ryan Donaldson ensured that Pools wouldn't be subject to a giant-killing as they had been twelve months previously. And the victory was especially important for Money, who got off to an ideal start in the dugout and will have been left impressed by plenty of performances from his Hartlepool squad. But who does our man Liam Kennedy believe caught the eye? Click through the pages below to see who shone - and struggled - for Pools at Leamington:

Came for everything with purpose. A constant, calming influence in very difficult conditions... 7

1. Scott Loach - 7

Came for everything with purpose. A constant, calming influence in very difficult conditions... 7
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Much more at home on the right-hand side of a back four... 7

2. Kenton Richardson - 7

Much more at home on the right-hand side of a back four... 7
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A commanding performance. Dealt with the physical threat of the opposition with ease... 7

3. Carl Magnay - 7

A commanding performance. Dealt with the physical threat of the opposition with ease... 7
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
An assured debut. Excellent first 45 in particular. Much to like about this show... 7

4. Harvey Rodgers - 7

An assured debut. Excellent first 45 in particular. Much to like about this show... 7
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4