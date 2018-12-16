Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Hartlepool United stars seize their opportunity to impress Richard Money at Leamington

In tricky conditions, a fine solo strike from Ryan Donaldson ensured that Pools wouldn't be subject to a giant-killing as they had been twelve months previously. And the victory was especially important for Money, who got off to an ideal start in the dugout and will have been left impressed by plenty of performances from his Hartlepool squad. But who does our man Liam Kennedy believe caught the eye? Click through the pages below to see who shone - and struggled - for Pools at Leamington:

1. Scott Loach - 7 Came for everything with purpose. A constant, calming influence in very difficult conditions... 7

2. Kenton Richardson - 7 Much more at home on the right-hand side of a back four... 7

3. Carl Magnay - 7 A commanding performance. Dealt with the physical threat of the opposition with ease... 7

4. Harvey Rodgers - 7 An assured debut. Excellent first 45 in particular. Much to like about this show... 7

