Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Hartlepool United stars seize their opportunity to impress Richard Money at Leamington
Richard Money saw his Hartlepool United tenure get off to a winning start at Leamington - but how did the players fare in the FA Trophy tie?
In tricky conditions, a fine solo strike from Ryan Donaldson ensured that Pools wouldn't be subject to a giant-killing as they had been twelve months previously. And the victory was especially important for Money, who got off to an ideal start in the dugout and will have been left impressed by plenty of performances from his Hartlepool squad. But who does our man Liam Kennedy believe caught the eye? Click through the pages below to see who shone - and struggled - for Pools at Leamington:
1. Scott Loach - 7
Came for everything with purpose. A constant, calming influence in very difficult conditions... 7