Liam Kennedy's player ratings: How Hartlepool United players fared against National League leaders Leyton Orient
Hartlepool United held league leaders Leyton Orient to a 1-1 draw at the Super 6 Stadium - but who stood out?
Our Pools reporter Liam Kennedy has delivered his verdict following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Scott Loach - 6
A mixed bag. Missed a cross in the first which almost resulted in a goal, a brilliant save from Jobi McAnuff in the second... 6
jpimedia
2. Peter Kioso - 7
Athletic display in the centre of defence. Amazing to think the lack of gametime he had over the Christmas period... 7
jpimedia
3. Michael Raynes - 6
A real threat in the opposition area with his height. A leader at the back, too... 6
jpimedia
4. Myles Anderson - 7
In the wars in this one. Assaulted twice, once in the area and one on the wing. Nothing given. Brave show... 7
jpimedia
