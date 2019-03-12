Who impressed for Hartlepool United at AFC Fylde?

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Sunderland loanee and Hartlepool United youngster star in thrilling AFC Fylde reverse

Hartlepool United were on the wrong end of a 4-2 defeat at AFC Fylde - but there were plenty of encouraging performances from Pools' stars.

Goals from Ryan Donaldson and Josh Hawkes weren't enough to take maximum points from Mill Farm as the promotion-chasing Coasters sealed the victory, but our man Liam Kennedy thought there were plenty of positive performances within the Hartlepool ranks. A Sunderland loanee and a Pools academy graduate earned his plaudits - but who else impressed? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone, and struggled, for Craig Hignett's side:

On a very difficult day for keepers, Loach was top class. Made one outstanding reaction stop in second period... 7

1. Scott Loach - 7

A very shaky opening at right back but settled into the contest... 6

2. Peter Kioso - 6

Did the simple things well. Won his headers and plenty of challenges but clearly lacking a little match sharpness and fitness... 6

3. David Edgar - 6

A very unlucky own goal in what was an otherwise solid display... 7

4. Fraser Kerr - 7

