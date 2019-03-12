Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Sunderland loanee and Hartlepool United youngster star in thrilling AFC Fylde reverse

Goals from Ryan Donaldson and Josh Hawkes weren't enough to take maximum points from Mill Farm as the promotion-chasing Coasters sealed the victory, but our man Liam Kennedy thought there were plenty of positive performances within the Hartlepool ranks. A Sunderland loanee and a Pools academy graduate earned his plaudits - but who else impressed? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone, and struggled, for Craig Hignett's side:

1. Scott Loach - 7 On a very difficult day for keepers, Loach was top class. Made one outstanding reaction stop in second period... 7

2. Peter Kioso - 6 A very shaky opening at right back but settled into the contest... 6

3. David Edgar - 6 Did the simple things well. Won his headers and plenty of challenges but clearly lacking a little match sharpness and fitness... 6

4. Fraser Kerr - 7 A very unlucky own goal in what was an otherwise solid display... 7

