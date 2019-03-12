Liam Kennedy's player ratings: Sunderland loanee and Hartlepool United youngster star in thrilling AFC Fylde reverse
Hartlepool United were on the wrong end of a 4-2 defeat at AFC Fylde - but there were plenty of encouraging performances from Pools' stars.
Goals from Ryan Donaldson and Josh Hawkes weren't enough to take maximum points from Mill Farm as the promotion-chasing Coasters sealed the victory, but our man Liam Kennedy thought there were plenty of positive performances within the Hartlepool ranks. A Sunderland loanee and a Pools academy graduate earned his plaudits - but who else impressed? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone, and struggled, for Craig Hignett's side:
1. Scott Loach - 7
On a very difficult day for keepers, Loach was top class. Made one outstanding reaction stop in second period... 7