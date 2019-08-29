Liam Noble reveals which Hartlepool United teammate is 'different class'

Liam Noble scores a penalty in the 4-2 win over Wrexham at Victoria Park.

The in-form striker bagged a brace in the Bank Holiday Monday win over Wrexham at Victoria Park, Liam Noble also scoring twice in an impressive 4-2 win over one of the side’s they will hope to beat to promotion this year.

Toure’s cool finishing has won plaudits and he has been described as ‘different class’ by Noble, who opened his account for the season in the first home win.

Noble said: “Gime is brilliant for us to be fair.

“I think I only got man of the match because he doesn't drink so they gave it to me!

“He's fantastic, he's a bit frustrating at times and he'll not mind me saying that but when he pops in with two goals, we just let him do what he wants to be fair because he's different class.”

Noble hit two goals himself, including a penalty, and the midfielder is happy to keep taking on the responsibility from the spot.

The 28-year-old said: “The penalty, luckily I just put it away. I just pick my corner and stick with it, I don't look at the keeper.

“The lads give me stick for that but that's the way I take mine.

“The second one, I should have slipped Gime in so luckily it went in because Gime said when we both came off that if I didn't score that, then he would have had me!

“It was a good little slotted finish so I'm just over the moon with the three points.

“I'll always put my hand up to take penalties. If I miss one I'll want the next one but it is what it is and it's hopefully mine now until I miss one. I'm confident to step up and take one no matter what.