Luke Williams unlikely to play for Hartlepool United this season says Craig Hignett

Hartelpool United boss Craig Hignett has admitted Luke Williams is unlikely to make his Pools debut this season.

Williams, 25, signed for the club in the summer but hasn't kicked a ball since his arrival at the Super 6 Stadium, following a series of injury setbacks.

The forward, who made seven appearances for Hartlepool during a loan spell in 2014, looked set to make his second debut for Pools at the start of the campaign, before he was struck down with a virus.

Williams then required two operations, the first of which was unsuccessful, to rectify a knee issue, which has led to a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Hignett revealed last month that Williams had returned to training and is progressing well following such a lengthy lay-off.

Yet the Pools boss thinks it's unlikely Williams will make an appearance before the season is out.

“I don’t think so,” said Hignett when asked if Williams could play a part in the final four games of the season.

“Luke has missed a massive chunk and he needs a lot of training and games and unfortunately we haven’t got time to arrange the games that he’ll need to get involved.

“We’ll just have to wait and see with Luke.”