Manager Craig Hignett names several 'stand out' performers for Hartlepool United following 1-1 draw with Woking
Hartlepool United put in another solid display to stretch their unbeaten run to five National League matches following their 1-1 draw at home to leaders Woking.
While the full-time result left Craig Hignett disappointed, he was quick to praise the performance of his players as they created numerous chances throughout the game.
“There was loads who stood out for me,” said the Pools boss.
“I thought Peter Kioso was good though I wish he’d stop more crosses into the box especially in the second half. I thought the whole back five were good and JK [Jason Kennedy] put in another great performance.
“[Ryan] Donaldson and Gime [Toure] were the two up front who probably caught the eye because of how good they were, they were constant a constant threat.”
After scoring five goals in his first four matches at Victoria Park, Toure had several opportunities to add to his tally on Saturday evening. A one-on-one straight at the goalkeeper and a late strike which bounced back off teammate Kennedy generally summed up Pools’ luck in front of goal on the night.
“He could have had a hat-trick Gime because he got in so many times so he needs to be more clinical with his finishing,” Hignett added.
“At the same time, to get the chances he’s getting is the pleasing thing. I’ll be more worried if he wasn’t getting those chances.
“I’ve got to be pleased with the performance, I thought the lads were terrific and if that’s the standard then there’s no reason for us to be scared of anyone.”