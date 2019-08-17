Mark Kitching has revealed his season targets

The former Rochdale full-back was omitted from the squad for the first two games of the National League season, but has since returned to Craig Hignett’s back four.

And Kitching is now aiming to stamp his authority on the side by contributing at both ends of the pitch – having revealed the targets he has set himself in both an attacking and defensive sense.

“I set targets for myself over the course of the season with assists and things like that,” he explained.

“Obviously last year I chipped in with two goals so I’m just looking to get as many assists and as many clean sheets in as many games as I can.

“I’m just looking to have a good successful season for the club which will hopefully see us get into the play-offs and promoted.”

Loanee Romoney Crichlow-Noble was preferred at left-back in the opening two games of the campaign but, while disappointed to be left out, Kitching is relishing the competition posed by the youngster.

“I’m feeling good, feeling fit,” he said.

“I was disappointed not to play the first two games but I think I’ve come in and I’m raring to go because we’ve got a lot of good players in our team.

“We’ve got Rom to come back in at left-back as well so everyone is fighting for the shirts.

“Every game is a test and you have to play well to stay in the team.”

Pools will be looking to bounce back from their two-goal surrender against AFC Fylde in midweek, but Kitching insists there is no time to dwell on the disappointing draw.

“I think I’ve started okay but it’s just about building on that now,” he admitted.”

“You can’t look back at games especially this early on in the season.

“We played well on Tuesday but it’s irrelevant now.