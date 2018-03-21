Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players mark in vital Barrow victory?

Pools produced the goods when it mattered, showing character, bottle and fight in winning a relegation six-pointer at Barrow.

But how did the players rate individually on the night? Liam Kennedy has his say...

Pools XI

Scott Loach - Controlled his box brilliantly... 7

Carl Magnay - What a hit. Will not score a better goal than that in his career... 7

Scott Harrison - Had a shocking start. Was immense second 45... 7

Louis Laing - Another solid show from the defender. Starting to improve, game-by-game... 7

Blair Adams - Looking like a right player for Pools, having struggled for much of the season... 7

Nicky Featherstone - Made things tick in an attacking sense... 7

Conor Newton - Finally his energetic performances were rewarded with a goal... 8

Lewis Hawkins - Involved all over the park. Tackles and graft aplenty... 7

Michael Woods - Went close to adding to his eight goals this season, but for a cracking save in the second 45... 7

Jake Cassidy - Helped out defensively at the end expertly... 7

Rhys Oates - Forced the keeper into an error for the opener. Tireless show... 8

Subs

Devante Rodney (for Oates 77) - A burst of energy late on... 7

Josh Hawkes (for Hawkins 86) ... N/A

Jacob Owen (for Harrison 90) ... N/A

Not used: Ryan Catterick Jack Munns.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): Newton 45, Magnay 50

Barrow XI: Steve Arnold, Donovan Makoma (Dan Jones 79), Calum MacDonald, Moussa Diarra, Ollie Cook, Kingsley James, Brad Bauress, Asa Hall, Nathan Waterson (Grant Holt 69), Luke James, Lewis Waters (Jordan White 79).

Not used: Tony Diagne, Jack Barthram.

Yellow: None

Red: None

Goal(s): James 19

Referee: Matthew Donohue - Let a lot go. Not a bad show... 6

Attendance: 1,018 (59 Poolies)