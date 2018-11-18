Matthew Bates calls on his Hartlepool United side to put their National League form to bed

Matthew Bates has urged his Hartlepool United players to put their league form to bed when they welcome Barnet to the Super 6 Stadium.

Pools are winless in their last three National League outings, but will be buoyed by a positive performance and result at League One side Gillingham in the FA Cup last week.

And ahead of their televised clash with the Bees, Bates is keen to see his side draw a line under their recent poor results.

While the Hartlepool boss knows that Barnet will prove a stern test - similarly to the rest of the National League - he believes the confidence gained from the draw at Priestfield will see his side achieve the desired result.

After that, Bates is keen to see his side 'move on' in the league and gain some consistency as they continue to chase a play-off spot.

"It will be a tough one - I am starting to sound like a stuck record when asked about the opposition," said Bates, when asked about Barnet's strengths.

"They can cause us problems - they have a real threat.

"They play three at the back and are just three points behind us.

"But we have had a good week's training and we are coming off the back of a good result at Gillingham.

"We have worked on a lot of things and we want to move on in the league.

"It is time to put the league form to bed.

"They have been stop-start - they are in a similar boat to us. They are searching for some consistency again."