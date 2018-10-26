Matthew Bates issues rallying call to Hartlepool United supporters before Sutton clash

Matthew Bates has called on Hartlepool United fans to back their team once again when Sutton United come to town.

Pools have been backed by some strong support both at home and on the road this season, and the manager is hoping that will continue when the two play-off hopefuls meet at the Super 6 Stadium this weekend.

Saturday’s meeting will be the first time the pair have met since a 1-1 draw at Sutton in April - a result which proved to be key in Pools’ successful National League survival bid.

The turnaround in the club since that point means the fans have plenty to cheer already and Bates is hoping they will be in fine voice once again this weekend in what could be an important outing.

Hartlepool’s last league clash saw a bumper crowd at Leyton Orient, where a fine atmosphere was created throughout the afternoon.

And Bates is keen to see similar when United take to home soil this weekend, and he knows full well how much of an impact the supporters can have.

When asked how vital the fans could be this weekend, the boss said: “Massively important, like they always are.

“At Leyton Orient the atmosphere that was created with their home fans and our away fans, it makes for a good game.

“Every game at our place, once the fans are on side it makes for a good game.

“They’ll be massively important on Saturday.”