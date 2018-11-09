Matthew Bates reveals his Hartlepool United transfer plans - And he’s in for more than just one striker

Matthew Bates refused to rule out the possibility of Hartlepool United signing more than just the striker at the top of their transfer wishlist.

The Pools boss confirmed the midweek signing of James Butler on loan from Stoke City does not signal the end of his transfer activity.

And Bates remains in the hunt for goals, with a number of strikers watched over the last few weeks.

A striker may not be the only player brought through the Super 6 Stadium doors, if Bates has anything to do with it.

When asked whether more than one player could yet be added, Bates said: “Possibly.

“If they come along we will. We are looking at a couple of players, it might end up being only one who comes in but we are trying. We know what we need.”

On adding Butler, who impressed against Pools in the FA Cup last month for Kidsgrove, Bates continued: “That signing has not had an impact on what else we want to do.

“We went to see a player last weekend. We are looking.

“We have scouts going all over to watch players but I have said it before and I will say it again it is about finding the right one.

“We have got till next weekend to bring a couple in. And we will see where we can go with it.”

On the injury front, apart from Luke Williams, Bates is expecting to have a clean bill of health in Kent this weekend.

Mark Kitching is the only player with a question mark over him, but Bates still hopes to have the player available at Gillingham.

“The performance will be important this weekend, more than the result as this will be a very tough game against a League One side,” said Bates.

“The pressure is off us slightly but we still want to win the game.”