Miss Hartlepool United's all-action 2-2 draw with Gateshead? Catch the highlights here

Hartlepool United came from a goal and a man down to rescue a valuable away day point at Gateshead on Boxing Day.

Liam Donnelly had given Craig Harrison's men the lead early on, only for a moment of madness from Blair Adams, and referee Andrew Miller, flipped the game on its head.

Devante Rodney in action

In the space on nine minutes Pools had gone from in total control and cruising to 2-1 down with their backs against the wall, courtesy of two outrageous, but totally preventable, Scott Barrow efforts.

But, going against the recent grain, Harrison's side dug deep and hung on in the game. And into the last quarter of the lively North East derby, Pools gave the travelling army of more than 2,100 something to shout about when Michael Woods finished off a slick move to level things up.

The drama was not finished there, though, as Woods had a goal-bound volley hacked away off the line and Scott Loach had to produce a world class stop with his legs in added time to ensure the spoils were shared ahead of the second meeting between the sides next Monday.

Did you miss the action, or just fancy watching it again? Here we've got the highlights...