Morpeth manager Nicky Gray breaks silence on potential Liam Noble transfer from Hartlepool United
Liam Noble looks set to leave Hartlepool United with his potential next destination coming as something of a surprise.
The 28-year-old midfielder didn’t travel with Pools over the weekend as they drew 1-1 at Eastleigh. After the match, United manager Craig Hignett confirmed the absence was due to a transfer offer which Noble was considering.
It was later reported that the club after the Geordie playmaker’s services were Northern Premier Premier Division side Morpeth Town. And Highwaymen manager Nicky Gray confirmed that his side are in talks.
“There has been a conversation with Hartlepool United, and we hope something can be done early this week, but it’s not done, and it can’t be completed just yet,” he revealed
“There are things to work on with the deal, but it would be massive signing for our club if it does come off.”
Noble, along with Pools skipper Ryan Donaldson, coaches at Newcastle City Juniors with the Morpeth manager and is rumoured to have been in talks regarding a non-playing role as well as a long-term contract at Craik Park.
“Liam Noble is a good player and we are always interested in good players and ones that would improve our squad,” Gray added.
“He would certainly have the calibre and the ability to do that.”
Noble was Pools top-scorer in the National League last season with 13 to his name and has three in 10 starts so far this campaign. And a move to a non-league side two division’s below the level he’s currently playing at would certainly raise some eyebrows.