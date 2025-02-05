The latest news from the National League, via PA.

National League clubs are calling on the EFL to allow three teams to be promoted from the fifth tier from the end of next season.

Since 2003 two teams have gone up from the National League to League Two each season – the champions and the play-off winners.

There have been some notable success stories, such as Luton reaching the Premier League in 2023, nine years after promotion from the fifth tier. Wrexham – owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – are aiming to secure a third straight promotion to the Championship after winning the National League title in 2023.

Now the 72 teams in National League and its North and South feeder divisions, as part of a newly-launched ‘3UP’ campaign, have called on EFL clubs to vote to increase that number at their annual general meeting in June, so that three teams go up to League Two at the end of the 2025-26 season.

“Promotions have benefitted the vast majority of our clubs during this 21-year period, but a third spot – bringing the National League into line with the rest of the game – would be completely transformative,” National League chief executive Mark Ives said.

“The National League currently has 15 clubs that are former EFL clubs. These 15 clubs, along with the other clubs in the league, are being disadvantaged by this unfair structure. They are being prevented promotion on sporting merit that they would otherwise deserve and benefit from under 3UP.”

The league’s chair Jack Pearce added: “Whilst we recognise and respect the EFL’s verbal support for the National League on three promotions, our clubs have now made it abundantly clear that they see no reason for a further delay on the official process.

“Rick Parry, the EFL chair, has often said that ‘the EFL should look down as well as up’ so we’d now like that to actually happen.”

The campaign’s timing is linked to the expectation that football’s independent regulator will be officially established at some stage this year.

Pearce added: “(The regulator’s) overall stated objectives include providing financial sustainability, economic resilience and preserving the heritage of the sport.

“In terms of heritage, National League clubs are at the heart of towns and cities across the whole country. The majority of these clubs are over a century old and part of the fabric of their communities.

“An extra promotion place for these clubs into the EFL would create an invaluable aspiration for all these clubs and supporters – plus clubs in the leagues below. We simply can’t wait any longer for parity within the game.

“We have been consistently told that the EFL support our 3UP position in principle but are reluctant to progress any changes whilst they are consulting with the IFR (regulator) and Premier League regarding their own redistribution of football income.

“However, we believe the 3UP campaign goal is vital to the overall health of the game and the Government’s objectives – therefore it should be as high on the agenda as any other matter this year. “Otherwise, the National League’s needs are being overlooked during the IFR process, not least because the specific issues between the EFL and PL could potentially take years to reach a conclusion.”

Talks over a ‘New Deal’ on television money between the Premier League and the EFL stalled last March. The regulator is set to be given backstop powers to impose a solution if the leagues cannot agree one.