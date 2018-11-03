National League North York City sign Hartlepool United midfielder on two-month loan deal

Matthew Bates has worked a little more wriggle room in the Hartlepool United budget by sending midfielder Lewis Hawkins out to York City on loan.

Hawkins is the only senior first-team squad member not to have kicked a ball for Pools this season.

And as a result joins National League North York, managed by former defender and coach Sam Collins, on an initial loan until January 2.

Confirming the news, a statement on the Pools website read: "Pools midfielder Lewis Hawkins has joined York City on loan until the start of 2019.

"The 25-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance during 2018/19 and so boss Matthew Bates has allowed him out on loan to get some more regular football under his belt.

"He will be working under some familiar faces at Bootham Crescent too, given that City’s new managerial team are former Pools players Sam Collins and Stuart Parnaby.

"Hawkins – who has made 118 appearances for Pools – will remain with The Minstermen until 2ndJanuary and has been given the green light to play in their game against Bradford (Park Avenue) this afternoon."