National League results round-up: Halifax Town go top after win over Hartlepool United and Notts County still search for first win
Halifax Town’s 2-0 win over Hartlepool United on Tuesday evening has sent them two points clear at the top of the National League table after two games.
Josh Staunton and Tobi Sho-Silva were on target at The Shay as new manager Pete Wild continued his perfect start.
The result follows on from The Shaymen’s impressive 4-1 win at Ebbsfleet United on the opening day. Meanwhile Pools are yet to get off the mark following back-to-back defeats – they currently sit 23rd, just above Ebbsfleet on goal difference.
Elsewhere, Harrogate Town picked up an impressive 3-0 away win at Barrow while Solihull Moors won by the same scoreline at home to newly promoted Torquay United. Bromley also won convincingly as they saw off Ebbsfleet 3-1.
The game of the evening saw Boreham Wood come from two goals down in the final seven minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Wrexham.
Pools’ weekend opponents Maidenhead United continued their respectable start to the campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to play-off tipped Chesterfield while title favourites Notts County still search for their first win after being held 1-1 at home to Stockport County.
The first big derby of the season saw Aldershot Town win 1-0 at newly promoted rivals Woking thanks to Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong’s goal.
National League North play-off winners Chorley are yet to score or concede this season after opening with goalless draws against Bromley on Saturday and at AFC Fylde on Tuesday.
Other results included Dover Athletic 1-2 Dagenham & Redbridge, Sutton United 1-1 Barnet and Yeovil Town 1-0 Eastleigh.