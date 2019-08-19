National League round-up: Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter unleashes powerful attack on club's 'abysmal' support
Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter launched a powerful attack on the club’s lack of support following the 1-0 defeat to Sutton United at Meadow Park.
A negligible crowd of just 407, the lowest in the National League so far this season, were in attendance as Tommy Wright’s late strike confirmed victory for the U’s
130 Sutton fans made the short journey to Hertfordshire meaning just 277 home fans were in attendance.
Despite reaching the National League play-off final in 2018 and offering some of the cheapest season tickets in the National League, Boreham Wood’s crowds have failed to improve despite continued investment.
This prompted Hunter to unleash a powerful rant via the club’s official website.
“[Saturday’s] abysmal crowd just makes me feel sad, as so much hard work goes into making this club over achieve every year and we just want a bit more support for those efforts,” he said.
“I suppose if you want an excuse, the lower than normal crowd could be put down to three hundred Adult and OAP £99 season ticket holders, who took up our offer but never bothered to turn up and support us.
“There’s nothing more that I can do here.
“I’ve tried everything and if we’re honest with each other, whatever I do or try to do to increase home support nothing seems to work.
“407 as a gate attendance at our level is laughable.
“So I can’t keep making the same excuses to myself about the lack of interest anymore, I can’t keep spending on ground improvements and increased first team and staffing levels if nobody wants to come and watch us.
“If you took out the players and boardroom guests and took out the media and away fans, we had just 46 home Adult and OAP fans turn up and pay on the day for a local National League fixture.
“I’ve now got to re-assess what more I can actually do here, as the town clearly doesn’t want to consciously support its club, so it can challenge at National League level or support us at getting to the Football League and I don’t want to just make up the numbers.”