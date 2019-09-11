National League round-up: Chesterfield looking to make new signings, Yeovil Town loan out youngsters and Jeff Stelling talks Hartlepool United takeover
Bottom of the table Chesterfield are set to be given a transfer boost following their winless start to the National League season.
The Spireites were one of the pre-season promotion favourites following a strong end to the 2018-19 campaign under John Sheridan, who further strengthened his squad over the summer.
But things haven’t gone to plan at The Proact Stadium so far as the club released a statement earlier this week suggesting that further funds will be made available to help the side bounce back from an awful opening 10 matches.
The statement read: “It is acknowledged that the position we currently find ourselves in is extremely concerning following a very disappointing start to the season.
“We have one of the highest budgets in the National League and have a manager with a proven record over many years who has the full support of the board and the owner.
“Owner Dave Allen is in regular contact with John Sheridan and will continue to provide the necessary funds if further additions to the squad are identified.
“The supporters remain a credit to the club and to the town, providing loyal support both home and away.
“We urge supporters to continue supporting the team in the knowledge that everything is being done to improve the situation.”
Elsewhere, there was some confirmed transfer news as Yeovil Town youngsters Alex John and Nestor Shako joined Southern Premier side Gosport Borough on half-season loans.
Also, Hartlepool United club president Jeff Stelling revealed that the club was subject to a suspicious takeover approach this summer – full story here.