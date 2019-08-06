National League round-up: Ex-Hartlepool player linked with Premier League exit, Barrow manager outlines transfer intentions, Wrexham striker pledge
Barrow AFC manager Ian Evatt is still looking for extra cover at centre-back after a loan deal for Sheffield United’s young starlet Sam Graham fell through.
Speaking to the The Mail, Evatt said: "We're light there, 100 per cent, but when you feel like you've got a deal agreed and then you get a phone call at five to 11 at night saying he's going somewhere else, what can I do?
"All our plans are up in the air, but we're still in the hunt because we need one, no doubt. We can't be desperate, we need to be cute and measured in our recruitment.
"It's back to the drawing board, we're looking around and we'll see what's available."
In other news, Bobby Grant has vowed he’ll continue to please Wrexham fans ahead of the club’s visit to Boreham Wood this evening.
Speaking to the Leader, Grant said: “It is down to me to give them things to scream and shout about. I have come back and I am ready for this season; the goals will keep flowing.
“I am 100 per cent confident in that, and hopefully I can give them a lot more to sing about in the coming weeks.
"First and foremost, I want the team to win but it is all about being ruthless and I want to score every single game."
Finally, Sunderland have been credited with an interest in ex-Hartlepool United midfielder Aaron Tshibola in a report in the DR Congo.